Awan hails capital police chief for introducing reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday acknowledged the efforts of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman for introducing best reforms in the department to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

This is the first time that the police department had been performing tasks without political pressure and taking indiscriminate actions against influential people, land grabbers and drug mafia, he said.

Addressing at the concluding ceremony of two-day course for investigation officers (IOs) here at police lines headquarters, the SAPM said the department was progressing due to the sincere efforts of the IG. Around 25 IOs participated in the course titled digital sample evidence collection.

He appreciated the capital police chief for launching a helpline 8090 and setting up gender protection unit to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.

Awan underscored the need to administer justice to win public trust over the department.

He assured of his government's full cooperation to bring further improvement in the force, besides addressing personnel's grievances.

The SAPM asked the cops to earn respect for police uniform by performing their duties with honesty and diligently.

DIG Headquarters Kamran Adil, AIG Establishment Dr. Naveed Atif, SSP Headquarters Muhammad Omar Khan, Director Safe City Syed Bilal and other senior Police officers were also present on the occasion.

It may be noted that the police have arranged multiple courses to enhance capacity of personnel.