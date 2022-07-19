Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

The Government of Punjab has issued directives for posting of a senior officer, Zahoor Ahmad Awan against the post of Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Government of Punjab has issued directives for posting of a senior officer, Zahoor Ahmad Awan against the post of Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders.

The official sources said that senior official, Mr. Zahoor Ahmad Awan who earlier performed his service as Assistant Commissioner, Ahmadpur East was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment in Bahawalpur.

He has assumed charge of the his new office.