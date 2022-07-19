UrduPoint.com

Awan Posted As DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

The Government of Punjab has issued directives for posting of a senior officer, Zahoor Ahmad Awan against the post of Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Government of Punjab has issued directives for posting of a senior officer, Zahoor Ahmad Awan against the post of Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders.

The official sources said that senior official, Mr. Zahoor Ahmad Awan who earlier performed his service as Assistant Commissioner, Ahmadpur East was transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment in Bahawalpur.

He has assumed charge of the his new office.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East Post

Recent Stories

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza ..

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza of M-14

1 minute ago
 UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narr ..

UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narrows to three

1 minute ago
 TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakista ..

TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakistan

1 minute ago
 'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Admi ..

Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Administrator East

16 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to ..

More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to 26

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.