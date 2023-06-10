UrduPoint.com

Awan Praises Govt For Presenting Relief Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Awan praises govt for presenting relief budget

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz District President Abbottabad Malik Mohabbat Awan Saturday praised the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for presenting a people-friendly budget.

Addressing a luncheon ceremony hosted in honour of the members of the Abbottabad Press Club (APC) and Abbottabad Union of Journalists here at his residence, Mohabbat Awan said the Federal budget not only aims to eliminate deprivation of the people but also gives hope in challenging economic conditions. The federal government has also fulfilled its promise by increasing the salaries of employees and pensions.

While talking about the role of APC in the community he said that the media of Abbottabad has always promoted positive journalism, and politicians and the media should work together to contribute to the development and progress of the country.

The PML-N district president said that the media is the saviour of the people, and through its intervention, the voice of the oppressed class reaches the legislative bodies.

Malik Mohabat Awan said that PML-N has always pursued a people-friendly policy, and there will be further ease for the people in the coming times.

He mentioned that efforts are being made to alleviate the deprivation of the people in Abbottabad and other parts of the region, after the Hazara Expressway, the establishment of the Sherwan Interchange and the Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO), the completion of the Sui Gas projects, the standard of living for the people will improve and unemployment will be eradicated.

On this occasion, Raja Muhammad Haroon, the President of the Abbottabad Press Club, said that the media would cooperate with the politician for the betterment of the people.

In the ceremony, General Secretary PML-N Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi, Sardar Khalid, General Secretary APC Raja Munir, Assistant Secretary General of PFUJ Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, President of AUJ Saqib Khan, Secretary-General Atif Qayyum and other members were also present.

