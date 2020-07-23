Awan urges Opposition parties to support govt for reforming system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday urged the Opposition parties to support government for reforming the system and wipe out corruption from society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that reforms in the institutions was imperative to put the country on path of speedy progress.

Without the help of political parties, NAB laws could not be amended, he stated.

There are weaknesses in the prosecution methodology but it could be improved to speed up the process of accountability, he added.

To a question, Ali Nawaz Awan said the people of the country were facing challenges due to flaws in the system. He said that it was the responsibility of every political party to extend support to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government's initiatives taken for welfare of the common man.