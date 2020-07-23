UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awan Urges Opposition Parties To Support Govt For Reforming System

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Awan urges Opposition parties to support govt for reforming system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday urged the Opposition parties to support government for reforming the system and wipe out corruption from society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that reforms in the institutions was imperative to put the country on path of speedy progress.

Without the help of political parties, NAB laws could not be amended, he stated.

There are weaknesses in the prosecution methodology but it could be improved to speed up the process of accountability, he added.

To a question, Ali Nawaz Awan said the people of the country were facing challenges due to flaws in the system. He said that it was the responsibility of every political party to extend support to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government's initiatives taken for welfare of the common man.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Man Progress Capital Development Authority From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

15 contractual employees of PHA regularized

31 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority cancels 3 plots allot ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.