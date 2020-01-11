Awan urges Opposition to avoid discussing sub judice matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday urged the Opposition parties to avoid discussing the sub judice matters.

The matters dealing by courts should be avoided at the Lower House forum, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programme.

Appreciating the role of Opposition on supporting extension of Chief of Army Staff's services bill, he said it was a welcoming situation both for the government and the Opposition.

He hoped that all the parties should continue supporting incumbent government with the same spirit.