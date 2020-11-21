ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Friday urged the opposition parties to avoid organizing public gatherings for safety and security of the people.

The second wave of coronavirus was very dangerous but the opposition was not following the decision of NCOC taken for the protection of citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said incumbent government could not implement the policy of complete lockdown because it would badly affect the daily wage workers besides textile and industrial sectors.

The SAPM said the world had acknowledged the vision of present leadership of smart lockdown.

In reply to a question, he advised the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party to look into the grievances of the people of Sindh and resolve them without further delay.

He said leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should ask Nawaz Sharif to come back Pakistan and face corruption cases.

He assured that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would continue the welfare work to facilitate the general public.