Awaran DC distributes trees among people to celebrate WED

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir, Saifullah Kehtran distributed free saplings among the citizens to mark the celebration of World Environment Day (WED) on Saturday.

The event was also attended by a large number of NGOs and civil society activists working for the protection of the environment and the elimination of environmental pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Awaran Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran said that all over the world, every year on June 5, World Environment Day is celebrated in order to create awareness among people regarding the importance of the environment.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Clean and Green Pakistan and as per the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, steps are being taken under Sar-Sabz and Shadab Balochistan project.

At the grassroots level, the 10 billion tree project launched by the Government of Pakistan to restore the natural environment and eliminate all forms of air and environmental pollution is being appreciated globally and that is why Pakistan has been chosen to host World Environment Day this year, he said.

He said that improvement of the environment is essential for future generations saying that expansion of forests aim to protect against the effects of climate change including protection from global warming and securing one's future would be safe for future generations.

He said that it was an honor for Pakistan to host the World Environment Day this year as no other government has provided as much information on the environment as the present government has done. He said the forests were becoming desolate, rivers were getting polluted, streams were disappearing while trees were becoming extinct but no government of the past had even thought about it but deforested forests in an organized manner.

He said that every citizen should plant at least two saplings of his share considering his moral duty including full responsibility and show of patriotism so that the country would be free from all kinds of pollution and maintain a green environment.

He said that the purpose of celebrating World Environment Day was to raise awareness about the importance of environmental protection in the context of World Environment Day in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations General Assembly dated December 15, 1972.

He said that due to lack of proper growth in natural forests, vehicle fumes, noise, piles of garbage and rubbish everywhere, massive emissions of harmful hot gases, destruction of more than half of the water bodies, water logging. The rapidly declining number of creatures has increased environmental and air pollution, which is not only polluting the beauty of nature but also giving rise to numerous diseases. He appealed to the people to play their role in eradicating air and environmental pollution.