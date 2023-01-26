Award ceremony for position holders on Jan 27

An award distribution ceremony for position holders of 10th and 12th class students of Education Board Shaheed Benazirabad would be held by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on January 27 at 10:30 am at Darbar Hall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :An award distribution ceremony for position holders of 10th and 12th class students of education board Shaheed Benazirabad would be held by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on January 27 at 10:30 am at Darbar Hall.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari would be the chief guest on the occasion. The position holder candidates and their parents are invited to the award distribution ceremony.