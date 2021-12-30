Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition held to celebrate 70 years of Pak China diplomatic relations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :To celebrate 70 years of the establishment of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations, The All Pakistan-China Friendship Association in partnership with the Embassy of People's Republic of China in Pakistan on December 29th held a well-attended online award ceremony for the participating students and winners on the topic of "CPEC and Pakistan-China Friendship".

All the speakers agreed that Pakistan-China are strategic cooperative partners based on mutual trust and respect.

In her keynote speech, Madame Pang Chunxue, Minister, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan congratulated the Pakistani youth on the vivid illustration of the friendship between Pakistan and China, and said that these colourful paintings are indeed a wonderful gift to the celebration of the 70 years of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations. More cultural exchange and cooperation will bring this friendship to new heights, she noted.

She said CPEC is playing a significant role in promoting people to people activity and is reflective of high quality growth of the BRI.

CPEC has achieved good success and made tremendous contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan, to regional connectivity, with the joint efforts of both the countries.she added.

Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani, President APCFA in his welcome remarks stated this commemorative art expressions has rekindled the hearts of the Pakistani youth to take the Pakistan - China friendship to greater heights! The CPEC, he said is the reflection of the mutual trust and confidence both countries have for each other. It has been built upon historically high levels of partnership between the two nations.

Mr. Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that CPEC is a manifestation of the trusted friendship of Pakistan and China and a vote of confidence for Pakistan.

It is a game-changer and both countries are witnessing the socio-economic benefits it is achieving for Pakistan.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi in her address said that this event is a wonderful ending to the celebrations of this year 2021 to mark the 70th Anniversary of Pak-China ties.

She congratulated the youth on their interpretations of CPEC. She said CPEC, as its flagship project, is the buckle of the Belt and Road Initiative and crucial to the socio economic development of this region and beyond.

Pakistani students showcased the all-weather friendship between the iron brothers in a colourful display of dialogues and statements on their love for China. They beamed with tributes to the everlasting friendship of the two countries.

In her concluding remarks, Farwa Zafar, General Secretary, APCFA said that it is important to promote collaboration for promoting youth exchanges and friendly bonds and to welcoming Chinese students to Pakistan.

APCFA organized this national painting competition in which despite covid -19 school closures, over 100 students participated from Gwadar to Peshawar. Total of 20 prizes for two age groups, 9-15 years and 16-18 years were awarded to students as 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners, with four appreciations awards All students received Certficates and winners received other prizes. This creative competition provided an opportunity to students from participating schools to paint their creations to demonstrate the many facets of Pakistan China friendship as visualized by them.