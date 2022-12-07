UrduPoint.com

Award Ceremony Held At PHA

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Award ceremony held at PHA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha on Wednesday organized an award distribution ceremony for PHA staffers and media for making 'Lok Mela' a successful event.

In this regard, Director General PHA Syed Toqeer Haider Kazmi,while giving shields and certificates of appreciation among the participants, said that the festival could not be successful without the hard work and dedication of the staff and the positive reporting of the media.

He said that PHA was utilizing all the resources for the beautification of the city and in this regard renovation of the parks and establishment of new green belts in the city was underway.

