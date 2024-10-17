Award Ceremony Held For Photography Contest Of Climate Change Week
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) An award ceremony was held for participants who excelled in the photography contest at the conclusion of climate change week observed under the auspices of the district administration.
Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman was the chief in the ceremony held on the premises of the DC office which was attended by additional deputy Commissioners, assistant Commissioners, media representatives, and position holders.
Speaking on the occasion the deputy commissioner said that the purpose of Climate Change Week was to raise public awareness about the effects of climate change.
She urged citizens to play their part in keeping the city clean, as even minor negligence could lead to significant issues like environmental pollution.
She commended the various departments for their programs organized during the week and noted that the local people’s submissions highlighting the beauty of their city were commendable.
In the photography contest, the first position was secured by Hassan Farooq, while Tehzeeb Mehdi and Salman Khan claimed the second position. The third position went to Syed Qais Bukhari and Muhammad Hamza.
At the end of the ceremony, certificates, shields, and cash prizes were distributed to the position holders.
APP/slm
