Award Ceremony To Be Held On Friday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Award ceremony to be held on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Business Council Pakistan UK Chapter President Muhammad Khurshid Barlas has said that the launch of UK Pakistan Business Awards 2021 will be held on June 4 at Islamabad in which the Federal Ministers Foreign Diplomats in Pakistan Internationally renowned personalities from UK, investors from overseas Pakistan and eminent personalities from the corporate sector will attend.

A high-level delegation led by Secretary General UK Pakistan Business Council is currently on a visit to Pakistan to hold the award ceremony and for this purpose besides various federal ministers meetings continued with senior government officials as well as prominent figures in the corporate sector who praised the UK-Pakistan Business Council's services for promoting trade cooperation between Pakistan and the UK and increasing Pakistan's exports and furthermore they have assured their full cooperation.

Khurshid Barlas said on the occasion that after the improvement in the situation of COVID, there is an urgent need to expand trade and business activities to create new business and employment opportunities and for this purpose UK Pakistan Business Council will play a key role.

More Stories From Pakistan

