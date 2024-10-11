Award Distribution Ceremony For Gomal Zam Dam Documentary Competition Held
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) An award distribution ceremony for the Gomal Zam Dam short video documentary competition was held here in DIKhan.
Mehsud Press Club of South Waziristan organized the event in collaboration with Gomal Scouts.
Station Commander Brigadier Amir Hayat, was a chief guest who along with Commissioner Jabbar Shah, Commandant of Gomal Scouts Moeenuddin Ahmed, and Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba, distributed the awards to the winners.
In the competition, Afaq Burki secured the first position, while Naeem Abbas and Nauman Sheikh took second and third places, respectively. Special awards were also presented to Alina Akhtar in the women's category and Hamdan Mehsud in the children's category.
The chief guest Brigadier Amir Hayat addressing the ceremony said that such competitions highlight the creative talents of the youth and provide an opportunity to integrate their work into the country's development.
Dera Press Club President Yasin Qureshi also stressed the importance of the competition, while Mehsud Press Club President Farooq Mehsud thanked the participants and mentioned that the press club is always active in addressing journalists' issues.
The event was attended by a large number of civil and military officials, journalists, community leaders, youth, and children, adding to the ceremony's grandeur.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBF lauds PM efforts to terminate five IPPs agreements3 minutes ago
-
Termination of IPP accords marks beginning of broader reforms providing economic relief to public: P ..3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses aviation standards, passenger services3 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress for awareness on World Mental Health Day3 minutes ago
-
'International Girl Child Day' ceremony held at UoS4 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to provide commodities at affordable prices4 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300-kg substandard food4 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Irrigation asks officers to curb water theft4 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas14 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak; 114 new cases with 221 admitted in hospitals14 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM, ministers condemn attack on mine workers in Duki14 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight meters24 minutes ago