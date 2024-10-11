Award distribution ceremony for Gomal Zam Dam documentary competition held

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) An award distribution ceremony for the Gomal Zam Dam short video documentary competition was held here in DIKhan.

Mehsud Press Club of South Waziristan organized the event in collaboration with Gomal Scouts.

Station Commander Brigadier Amir Hayat, was a chief guest who along with Commissioner Jabbar Shah, Commandant of Gomal Scouts Moeenuddin Ahmed, and Dean of Gomal Medical College Dr. Naseem Saba, distributed the awards to the winners.

In the competition, Afaq Burki secured the first position, while Naeem Abbas and Nauman Sheikh took second and third places, respectively. Special awards were also presented to Alina Akhtar in the women's category and Hamdan Mehsud in the children's category.

The chief guest Brigadier Amir Hayat addressing the ceremony said that such competitions highlight the creative talents of the youth and provide an opportunity to integrate their work into the country's development.

Dera Press Club President Yasin Qureshi also stressed the importance of the competition, while Mehsud Press Club President Farooq Mehsud thanked the participants and mentioned that the press club is always active in addressing journalists' issues.

The event was attended by a large number of civil and military officials, journalists, community leaders, youth, and children, adding to the ceremony's grandeur.