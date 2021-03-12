UrduPoint.com
Award Distribution Ceremony For Int'l Conference On Applied Zoology Held

Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :An award distribution ceremony for international conference on 'Applied Zoology' was held at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here on Friday.

The conference was organized by QAU and Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) in collaboration with Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan (AZSP) with an aim to share, exchange and discuss new perspectives about the scientific advancements in various fields of Applied Zoological Sciences.

In his welcome address Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, congratulated the conference organizers and prize winners.

He said scientific conferences had always been an excellent platform for sharing ideas, networking and showcasing the research. He said it was need of the hour that quality of research should gain priority.

He said the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan had also decided to launch a research journal that would provide researchers a platform to publish significant scientific work addressing the local issues.

Secretary for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Arshad Mahmood, while addressing the ceremony said the current challenge was to convert our basic sciences research into applied research and then through technological advancement help our industry.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation, Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Sultana, General Secretary, AZSP and Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Vice Chairperson, AZSP, also addressed the audience and distributed awards, gold medals and certificates among winners and organizers.

Dr. Furhan Iqbal, Associate Professor, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Ms. Shifa Muazzam, Government College University Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Kausar Malik, Professor of Molecular Biology, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Dr. Syed Makhdoom Hussain, Associate Professor, Government College University Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arshad and Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ullah from University of Sargodha, Dr. Sabir Hussain, Government College University, Faisalabad, Dr. Aysha Sameen, National Institute of food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Dr. Nosheen Masood, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Dr. Muhammad Umair, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Ms. Urooj University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Noor Khan, Professor, Department of Fisheries & Aquaculture, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore received the Gold medals.

