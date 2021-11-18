UrduPoint.com

Award Distribution Ceremony Held At Excise Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

Award distribution ceremony held at excise office

Director Excise Abdullah Khan Thursday distributed commendatory certificates and shields among property tax officials and staff over better performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Director Excise Abdullah Khan Thursday distributed commendatory certificates and shields among property tax officials and staff over better performance.

Award distribution ceremony was held at Directorate Excise & Taxation office here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Excise Abdullah Khan felicitated the property tax officials and staff for recovery of 60 percent taxes and added that it become possible due to tireless efforts of staff.

He directed the officials and staff of other sections to get inspiration and do hard work to achieve the set targets given to excise department.He assured that all possible steps would be taken for the welfare of staff.

The commendatory certificates and shields were awarded to inspectors Aslam Niazi, Noman Shahzad, Sabir Nawaz, Ameer Ahmad and constables.

On this occasion, Deputy Director admin/ETO property tax Khalid Hussnain Qasoori, Mubashir Riaz and others were present.

