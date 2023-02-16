Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware of HR abuses in IIOJK: KC-EU chief

Chairman of Brussels- based Kashmir Council European Union (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has praised the 'Martin Ennals Foundation' for announcing its annual award for renowned Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) : Chairman of Brussels- based Kashmir Council European Union (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has praised the 'Martin Ennals Foundation' for announcing its annual award for renowned Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez.

He shared this with APP on Thursday, over telephone from Brussels before leaving for Geneva, where he is scheduled to attend the award-giving ceremony for Khurram Parvez.

"This award shows that the foundation has recognized the ongoing human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)", he added.

Khurram Parvez, who has played an important role in highlighting the human rights violations in the IIOJK at the international level, has been in jail for more than one year on baseless charges. It is not yet known that who will receive the award on his behalf.

The Martin Ennals Foundation is named after Martin Ennals, a prominent British human rights leader and former secretary general of Amnesty International.

Apart from Khurram Parvaiz, the organization has also announced the award for Delphine Djiraib� (Chad), Feliciano Reyna (Venezuela).

The award ceremony is being organised today, February 16 in Geneva.

According to the foundation, these human rights activists have continuously struggled for thirty years to highlight human rights abuses and bring justice to the victims, despite the threats to their own lives and other challenges.

Ali Raza Syed has paid great tribute to the Martin Ennals Foundation whose management has chosen a very suitable candidate for this award.

He called on the international community to put pressure on India to release Khurram Parvez and other Kashmiri human rights activists, journalists and political leaders.

He demanded the need for a just and peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and requested the European Union and other world powers to play their role for a proper solution to the Kashmir issue, a resolution acceptable to the Kashmiris.