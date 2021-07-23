UrduPoint.com
Awarding Cantonment Elections Tickets To Two Members Of Family Is Violation Of Party Principles:Ghulam Bilal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Awarding Cantonment Elections tickets to two members of family is violation of party principles:Ghulam Bilal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Prominent Businessman of Peshawar and Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) KP, Ghulam Bilal Javed has termed awarding of tickets to two members of a same family for contesting upcoming Cantonment board elections as violation of party rules.

Addressing party workers on Thursday night, Ghulam Bilal Javed said those stalwart workers who worked day and night for the cause of promotion of party and stood with leadership in difficult times are ignored.

Whereas, he continued, tickets are given to the parachutoors for contesting elections which is an extreme injustice with diehard party workers.

"If this decision is withheld, then we will take the matter to the top leadership of the party," Bilal warns while speaking with party workers.

The policy of awarding tickets on merit basis is in compliance with the vision of Imran Khan, Bilal added.

While, he continued, giving tickets to those who joined the party at the last minute is a total violation of party principles and an injustice with party workers.

He also mentioned examples of former Governor KP, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and Arbab Najibullah were joined party before general election but were not given tickets.

Similarly, this time too, they wanted to learn from past decisions.Candidates who only sit in AC and do not appear in their respective area or constituency to serve the public should not be given tickets at all, Bilal reiterated.

Former MPA Arif Yusuf also gave a ticket to his wife who withdrew the next day but still sought clarification on his move so we want to learn from past decisions, Bilal continued.

If tickets are distributed to two or three members of the same family, the matter will be taken up so that the real candidate can emerge in a transparent manner, he warned.

