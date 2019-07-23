UrduPoint.com
Awarding Certificates, Cash Prizes To Best Schools, Teachers, Students Will Promote Healthy Competition-Chief Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the award of certificates and cash prizes to best performing schools, teachers and students will go a long way in promoting healthy competition ultimately improving the sectoral performance of schools throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the award of certificates and cash prizes to best performing schools, teachers and students will go a long way in promoting healthy competition ultimately improving the sectoral performance of schools throughout the province.

Addressing the certificate and prize awarding ceremony at the Chief Minister House, he stated that for the first time 72% result has been achieved in Matric examinations in the public sector schools this year which is evidence of the fact that the provincial government is focused towards development in the education sector.

As per performance indicators, the best performing schools, principals, district education officers, teachers and students are selected every year by the Independent Monitoring Units who are then awarded with recognition certificates and cash awards.

The Chief Minister stated that reforms in the education and health sector have been the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf led provincial government adding that efforts are underway to further strengthen these prioritized sectors.

According to details, the best performing schools and DEOs were provided with cash awards of Rs 4.

5 lac each followed by cash prizes and certificates to teachers and students.

While commenting on the future reforms, the Chief Minister clarified that e-transfer and posting policy for teachers will soon be introduced which will rid the education department from political influences and interference in matters related to postings and transfers of teachers.

The Chief Minister also assured of complete cooperation to the education department in terms of timely availability of funds for development projects adding that periodical evaluation of performance should be carried on monthly or Bi Monthly basis to ensure further improvement.

Advisor to CM on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash stated that effective planning is underway to enroll out of school students through introduction of second shifts, provision of monthly incentives and similar initiatives which will help in motivating parents and students towards education.

The ceremony was also attended by Provincial Ministers Dr. Amjad Ali, Mohibullah Khan, MPAs and officials of the education department.

