Awarding Senate Tickets Prerogative Of Party: Rehman Malik

Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:49 PM

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that awarding Senate tickers is the sole prerogative of the party rather the right of applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that awarding Senate tickers is the sole prerogative of the party rather the right of applicants.

"I respect and welcome the party's decision regarding awarding the Senate tickets and I congratulate the leadership and all those who have been awarded tickets," he said in a statement issued here.

Rehman Malik said that he he wished all those best of luck whom party awarded Senate tickets.

The senator said that his party was his highest position and he was proud of the party and the PPP family.

Rehman Malik said that in every difficult time, he stood with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the present leadership of the party and would stand always.

"I advise some people in the media to avoid speculation, baseless and concocted analysis and spreading fake news," he added.

He condemned and strongly contradicted the propaganda and fabricated news on social media.

Rehman Malik said that damage to one's reputation through spreading fabricated and baseless news was a violation of PEMRA rules and cyber laws adding that his legal team reserved the right to proceed legal action against those who were spreading fabricated news and propaganda against him.

