Awards Ceremony Held In Government Boys Primary School Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Government Boys Primary School Jail Colony of Larkana city here on Wednesday organised an award ceremony for the students who got positions in the annual examinations from class 1 to 5
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Government Boys Primary School Jail Colony of Larkana city here on Wednesday organised an award ceremony for the students who got positions in the annual examinations from class 1 to 5.
District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees ur Rehman Jalbani, Deputy District Education Officer Larkana Pir Mohammad Shah, Abdul Rashid Chandio, Shahnaz Memon, Headmistress Najam Nissa, School Headmaster Muzaffar Ali Lahori, and other school teachers, students and their parents participated in the event.
On this occasion, District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees ur Rehman Jalbani said that on the instructions of Provincial Minister of Education Syed Sardar Shah, trained teachers have been appointed in all primary schools of Larkana district to provide quality education to the future architect children.
He appreciated the teachers who were working hard to educate the children.
On this occasion, District Education Officer Primary Larkana Anees ur Rehman Jalbani gave away awards to Zafarullah, Zainab, Zoya Chandio, Amina Gadehi, Shakeel Ahmed Gadehi, Irshad Khatoon, Muhammad Younis, Abdul Majid Soomro, Amjad Gadehi, Bakhtawar Gramani, Bibi Hajra, Sahil Abaro, Zamir Joy and others while teachers Inam Ali Abbasi, Iqar Ali Abro, Hina Ahir, Maria Abbasi, Ghulam Sughra and others were given shields and recognition certificates.
