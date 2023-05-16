UrduPoint.com

Awards, Certificate Distribution Ceremony Held To Encourage Social Welfare Organisations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 07:55 PM

For the encouragement of social welfare organizations involved in the installation of solar systems at Health Centers and government educational institutions, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon organized an award and certificate distribution ceremony at Darbar Hall

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :For the encouragement of social welfare organizations involved in the installation of solar systems at Health Centers and government educational institutions, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon organized an award and certificate distribution ceremony at Darbar Hall.

Addressing the ceremony, DC stressed that social organizations working in the district should complete the public welfare schemes at the earliest in order to maximize relief to the common man.

He said that all possible cooperation would be extended to social organizations in this regard. DC thanked administration social organizations Concern Worldwide, Thar Deep Rural Development Program and Sami Foundation for installing solar systems at government education institutions and Health centres adding that it resolved the issue of load shedding at health centres and educational institutions.

DC instructed representatives of social organizations to improve contact with each other in order for Bering to improve their performance collectively.

The officials of education, health and PPHI departments also thanked the social organizations and district and district Administration for installing the solar systems at schools and health centres.

On the occasion, DC awarded certificates and shields to representatives of social organizations Lachhman Thari, Ameer Maznanai, Ameer Mehar, Faisal Khokhar and others.

The program was also attended by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Principal Government Girls College Lala Rukh Baloch, Principal Govt Girls Ayesha College Khadeja Jamali, Shahnaz Lakho, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and representatives of different social organizations.

