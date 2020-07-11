UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awards Distributed Among Khyber Teaching Hospital Employees

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 04:02 PM

Awards distributed among Khyber Teaching Hospital employees

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Department of Medical Specialties Saturday distributed appreciation certificates, bags and PPEs' among the staff of pulmonology, cardiology and nephrology who worked day and night in corona isolation unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Department of Medical Specialties Saturday distributed appreciation certificates, bags and PPEs' among the staff of pulmonology, cardiology and nephrology who worked day and night in corona isolation unit.

Registrars, TMOs', nursing staff, media department, technicians, class 4, office assistants were awarded appreciation certificates, bags and PPEs'.

In-charge Pulmonology, Cardiology and Nephrology thanked all the units' staff for their relentless services and dedication in fighting the COVID19. He was of the opinion that without the hard work of the staff they would not be able to handle the pandemic adding the team was so motivated and they fought like soldiers.

The in-charge said that fighting pandemic without such dedicated staff was not possible who got infected in the line of duty and after recovery worked again to fight pandemic Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, In-charge Pulmonology Prof Dr Saadia Ashraf, In-charge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, Assit Prof Dr Awais Naeem, Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah distributed the certificates, bags and PPEs'.

At the occasion Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar specially appreciated the services of pulmonology, cardiology, medicine & nephrology staff.

They lauded services of In-charge Pulmonology Prof Dr Saadia Ashraf, In-charge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf and said they kept encouraging their staff for better performance.

Hospital and Medical Director said that without the support of BoG handling the pandemic and other issues related to it wasn't possible.

Related Topics

Media All

Recent Stories

Number of corona patients on ventilators down 28 p ..

30 seconds ago

Ali Zaidi releases video of Habib Jan Baloch

33 seconds ago

Two drug peddlers held, drug recovered

36 seconds ago

Two killed, four hurt as roof of house caved in

6 minutes ago

28% reduction witnesses in COVID patients on oxyge ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders enquiry of Ajmal Wazir's all ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.