Awards distributed among position holders of Naat, Qirat competitions in National 'Rahmatul-lil-Alameen' conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Under auspices of Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a grand National Rahmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) Conference was organized on Saturday as part of Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) celebrations.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, graced the conference as chief guest, while Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Secretary Auqaf Inayatullah Waseem, eminent scholars from different schools of thought, students, teachers, and members of civil society also attended in large numbers.

Addressing the conference, Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Adnan Qadri congratulated the gathering on the blessed occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), terming it a day of great fortune for the Muslim Ummah.

Adnan Qadri further announced that the provincial government has issued a directive under which Darood Sharif upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be recited in all schools across the province immediately after the national anthem. He said this initiative aims to instill in the young generation a deeper connection with the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Seerat.

Secretary Auqaf Inayatullah Waseem in his address said that during the Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH), the department organized a wide range of events and programs across the province to highlight the true message of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) to the public, especially the youth. He added that these conferences serve as an intellectual and spiritual awakening and the government seeks to promote social harmony and religious tolerance through them.

Prominent scholars in their speeches highlighted that the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a complete code of life and a perfect model for humanity. They stressed that in light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), not only can society achieve moral reform, but also principles of economic and social justice can be learned and applied. The scholars appreciated the government’s recent steps in this regard, terming them as positive and progressive, and emphasized the need to continue them with greater strength.

At the conclusion of the conference, awards were distributed among the position holders of provincial Naat and Qirat competitions held as part of the Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) celebrations.

