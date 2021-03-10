UrduPoint.com
Awards Distributed Among Women With Leadership Skills

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Awards distributed among women with leadership skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza on Wednesday said that March 8 was attributed to the struggle of women for their rights.

She expressed these views while addressing an award distribution ceremony at a local hotel here, said a communiqué.

Awards were given to women working in Police, Judiciary, Law Bar, Prosecution, Anti-Narcotics, Literacy, Child Protection Authority, Formal education, Women's Development, Social Welfare and other government departments.

Secretary of the Women Development Department Anjum Iqbal Jumani, senior officers of the police department and people from other departments were present in large numbers on the occasion.

She said that most of the domestic laws were enacted but the people were not aware of them.

