Awards distribution ceremony for rescuers held over performing services during Covid-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The awards distribution ceremony was held in honour of Rescuers over performing services at front line during Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak addressing the ceremony as chief guest said that the Rescuers who performed services during coronavirus were our heroes.

He said that the Rescuers have played vital role in burial of patients those died due to coronavirus through SOPs.

The Nishtar hospital was biggest center for treatment of corona patients across South Punjab.

He presented rich tribute to Rescuers over performing matchless services.

Aamer Khattak said that they felt proud over establishing world's biggest Quarantine center in the city only in two days.

He paid tribute to Pak Army, doctors, police, civil defense and sanitary workers over performing duties at Quarantine centre.

The live nations have always succeeded to overcome difficult challenges.

The residents of Multan welcomed the people from every corner of the country at Quarantine center.

He thanked Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar over providing every necessary items at Quarantine center.

Country was facing second wave of coronavirus and Multan was included in 16 cities of the country where corona cases detected.

He said that implementation on corona SOPs issued by the government would be made strictly.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 Multan had rescued 850,000 people during last 13 years.

Exactly,1300 corona patients were also rescued during Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, DC distributed awards among Rescuers.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah also presented shield to DC.

