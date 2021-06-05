UrduPoint.com
Awards Distribution Ceremony Held At PAC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:54 PM

Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) and All Pakistan Media Council jointly organized an awards distribution ceremony in recognition of services rendered in the field of literature and journalism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) and All Pakistan Media Council jointly organized an awards distribution ceremony in recognition of services rendered in the field of literature and journalism.

Special guest was Member Punjab Assembly (MNA) Momina Waheed while eminent poet and intellectual Dr. Waheed Ahmad presided over the function.

Sardar Khurram, President All Pakistan Media Council Rawalpindi welcomed the guests at the event.

Addressing the function, Momina Waheed said that writers and journalists were the eyes of the society as they highlight the social evils through their pens.

He said that the writers reflect the society while living in the realm of literature.

Dr. Wahid Ahmed said that the creation of literature was done by putting the social aspect in front.

He said that any genre of literature has social and social elements.

At the end of the ceremony, shields were distributed among those who uncovered social evils through pens.

