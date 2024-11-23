Awards for farmers over wheat cultivation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government would give prizes worth billions of rupees to farmers cultivating wheat on a large area through balloting.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated this while chairing a meeting in Sahiwal.

He said a historic prize package had been introduced for wheat farmers, a target of 920,000 acres had been set for Sahiwal division, out of which wheat cultivation work had already been completed on 730,000 acres. He said that the Punjab chief minister had issued 'Kissan Card' for small farmers, while the package also included free provision of 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers.