Open Menu

Awards For Farmers Over Wheat Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Awards for farmers over wheat cultivation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government would give prizes worth billions of rupees to farmers cultivating wheat on a large area through balloting.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated this while chairing a meeting in Sahiwal.

He said a historic prize package had been introduced for wheat farmers, a target of 920,000 acres had been set for Sahiwal division, out of which wheat cultivation work had already been completed on 730,000 acres. He said that the Punjab chief minister had issued 'Kissan Card' for small farmers, while the package also included free provision of 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levelers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

18 minutes ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

35 minutes ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

45 minutes ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

3 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

3 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

5 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

7 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan