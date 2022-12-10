UrduPoint.com

Awards, Scholarships Given To 100 Brilliant Students

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Awards, scholarships given to 100 brilliant students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The 19th annual function of Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) was held at Gomal Medical College, DI Khan to confer awards and scholarships on 100 students.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Amir Afaq was the chief guest of the ceremony which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) DI Khan Saleem Marwat, IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Saeed Wazir, Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir, President WAWA Rahmat Ullah, and General Secretary Jalal Wazir besides scholars, tribal elders, and students.

Some 100 students of medical, engineering, and BS programmes were given away awards and scholarships. The honor of "Shamla War of the Year" was bagged by Mohammad Waqas, a brilliant student of Ahsan Abdal Cadet College, who secured 1085 marks out of 1100 in FSC from the Federal board.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner appreciated the services of the WAWA, saying," I am proud of an exemplary organization like WAWA and the nation needs such organizations.

" WAWA President Rahmatullah Wazir welcomed the guests in his opening remarks.

RPO Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat also lauded the ogranisation for its achievements, saying it had continuously worked hard to secure the future of the children of their area.

IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir said that education was key to socio-economic development and there was the need to equip children with quality education.

"In order to keep up with the nations, it is necessary to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and education for materializing dream of development." Scholarships and awards were distributed among the students by Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq, RPO Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat, Chairman of Wana Tehsil Muhammad Saleh Wazir belonging to JUI, and Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir.

It should be noted that WAWA has been serving in the education, agriculture, forestry, and health sectors for the past 19 years.

Related Topics

Police Education Agriculture Student Wawa Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Wana From

Recent Stories

‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence our innocence ..

‘DailyMail’s apology is evidence our innocence,’ says Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

PakVsEng: Pakistan all out for 202 in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

4 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.