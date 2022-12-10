Awards, scholarships given to 100 brilliant students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The 19th annual function of Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) was held at Gomal Medical College, DI Khan to confer awards and scholarships on 100 students.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Amir Afaq was the chief guest of the ceremony which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) DI Khan Saleem Marwat, IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Saeed Wazir, Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir, President WAWA Rahmat Ullah, and General Secretary Jalal Wazir besides scholars, tribal elders, and students.

Some 100 students of medical, engineering, and BS programmes were given away awards and scholarships. The honor of "Shamla War of the Year" was bagged by Mohammad Waqas, a brilliant student of Ahsan Abdal Cadet College, who secured 1085 marks out of 1100 in FSC from the Federal board.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner appreciated the services of the WAWA, saying," I am proud of an exemplary organization like WAWA and the nation needs such organizations.

" WAWA President Rahmatullah Wazir welcomed the guests in his opening remarks.

RPO Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat also lauded the ogranisation for its achievements, saying it had continuously worked hard to secure the future of the children of their area.

IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir said that education was key to socio-economic development and there was the need to equip children with quality education.

"In order to keep up with the nations, it is necessary to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and education for materializing dream of development." Scholarships and awards were distributed among the students by Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq, RPO Dera Ismail Khan Saleem Marwat, Chairman of Wana Tehsil Muhammad Saleh Wazir belonging to JUI, and Deputy Customs Collector Shams Ur Rehman Wazir.

It should be noted that WAWA has been serving in the education, agriculture, forestry, and health sectors for the past 19 years.