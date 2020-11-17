Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced "PEC Excellence Awards" to decorate those outstanding engineers who have made notable impact in national interest and contributed significantly to the country's social and economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 )

These awards would help promote and encourage engineering community encompassing industry, academia, research and development, policy formulation and allied aspects for their continued role in national development on the lines of other Civil Awards, an official from PEC told APP.

As many as 24 awards would be conferred upon the outstanding engineers in six categories. The last date to apply for the awards is December 04.

Listing the details of the categories, the official informed that the `Lifetime Achievement Award' would be given to the ten eminent Pakistani engineers in recognition of their valuable contributions for the betterment of engineering profession as well as society through their professional acumen over the whole of their career.

The `Academia and Research award' will be conferred upon the three best engineers from academia and research making impact on quality of education and innovation through Research and Development for the betterment of the society as a whole.

Three awards in the category of 'Technology and Process Development' will recognize engineers for their individual or team work, who have made significant technical contributions to the advancement of technology or process development adding to the economic development as well as societal benefits.

Accomplishments must be supported through well-documented evidence.

Three awards in the category of `Innovation and Industrial Project' will be given with the focus on applicant's contribution in the form of some novel idea translated into product, patent or process; otherwise taking up an industrial project making contribution as industrial problem solving, commercialization/ upgradation of a product/ technology/ process, which are significant achievements in national interest as socio-economic venture.

The award in the category of 'Engineering Policy and Regulations' will be conferred on three engineers who have contributed to the policy formulation or introduction of best practices in engineering profession translating into tangible returns and outcomes, catering for any or all sectors of national development.

Two awards will be given under the category of `International Associates' to recognize the engineers who are expatriates and foreign nationals for their notable contribution and services that added to the well-being of the society as well as the interest and development of Pakistan.

The evaluation criteria for different awards vary for different categories, to know about these, the applicants can visit http://pecaward.pec.org.pk/.

The official informed that the nominations shall be made through respective institution/ Higher Education Institution/ professional body/ industry/ technical organization (legal entity) or group of eminent engineers satisfying the eligibility criteria.

The nominating body can submit nominations for different categories. A nominee may be nominated for more than one category and self-nomination will not be entertained.

The nomination form duly completed in all respects including supporting documents should be submitted in hard form with ten (10) copies to PEC Head Office at the address of Secretary/ Registrar Ataturk Avenue (East), G-5/2, PEC Head Office, Islamabad.

The scrutiny and evaluation of nominees will be carried out by PEC Excellence Award Committee as per the approved criteria and reserves the right to reject any nomination, the official added.

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) being the statutory body for regulating engineering profession and quality of engineering education, is functioning as a key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, economic and social fields.

The Council has played a progressive role by making landmark achievements in all directions of engineering sector at national and international levels, besides extending expert support to the government as a think tank in almost all sectors.

Engineers of the country have been playing enormous role in the development and progression of our homeland, especially mega projects of strategic importance making use of indigenous resources.

