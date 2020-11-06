Awards to distribute among best performers of police on Nov 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM), Chairman Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Friday said a program would be organized at Quetta Press Club from November 8 to distribute awards, shields among best performers of Balochistan Police personnel.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement officials and workers at his office here.

He said PYPM was going to set up a ceremony in Quetta Press Club at 4 pm to provide awards and shields to those police personnel who were performing their duties with great attitude for maintaining peace in Balochistan.

Arbab Nasar said there was peace in respective areas of Balochistan due to numerous sacrifices of police and we also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces including police personnel who had sacrificed their precious lives of sustaining durable peace in the province.

He said that the purpose of distribution awards was to encourage police officers and police personnel.

He said DIG Azhar Ikram will be the special guest of the program.