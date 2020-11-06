UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awards To Distribute Among Best Performers Of Police On Nov 8

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Awards to distribute among best performers of police on Nov 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM), Chairman Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi on Friday said a program would be organized at Quetta Press Club from November 8 to distribute awards, shields among best performers of Balochistan Police personnel.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement officials and workers at his office here.

He said PYPM was going to set up a ceremony in Quetta Press Club at 4 pm to provide awards and shields to those police personnel who were performing their duties with great attitude for maintaining peace in Balochistan.

Arbab Nasar said there was peace in respective areas of Balochistan due to numerous sacrifices of police and we also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces including police personnel who had sacrificed their precious lives of sustaining durable peace in the province.

He said that the purpose of distribution awards was to encourage police officers and police personnel.

He said DIG Azhar Ikram will be the special guest of the program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed November From Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

6 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

12 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

15 minutes ago

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

29 minutes ago

&#039;DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to ..

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders extend sympathies to Vietnamese Presid ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.