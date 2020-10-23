UrduPoint.com
Awareness About Breast Cancer Indispensable, Says Samina Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Awareness about Breast cancer indispensable, says Samina Arif Alvi

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Friday said that breast cancer was a serious issue among women while its complications could be mitigated if diagnosed in time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Friday said that breast cancer was a serious issue among women while its complications could be mitigated if diagnosed in time.

She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the awareness about Breast Cancer here at Governor House Quetta.

A large number of women including Begum Balochistan Governor Dr.

Samina Amaan, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musa Khel, Provincial Ministers, Members of Provincial Assembly and doctors were prominent among others who attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Samina Arif Alvi said that if a woman suffers from a disease like breast cancer, it will affect the whole family and the home system.

"It is important that this awareness should not be limited to the month of October but Keep educating women and girls about the disease, he maintained.

