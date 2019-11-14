Awareness about child abuse vital for safety of children: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari in an awareness creating campaign on child abuse visited the CDA Model School here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari in an awareness creating campaign on child abuse visited the CDA Model School here on Thursday.

During the school visit she had an interactive lecture with students, teacher and parents on the issue of child abuse.

She talked to the students directly about the importance of knowing good touches and bad touches, specially to prevent being subject to any kind of abuse.

Minister for Human Rights said that parents and teachers should play their role in asking children to speak out when they feel uncomfortable. She further said that parents are required to learn life skills for children to understand their (children's) feeling and emotions.

While addressing the parents, teachers and children, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated the endeavours of Ministry of Human Rights for awareness and sensitization on child abuse.

He further applauded the school for its support in organizing this event. He pointed out that child abuse was a universal phenomenon and most of the cases were remained unreported. He said that government was fully cognizant to the issue and making efforts to address the issue of child abuse through available possible means.

In order to protect children from abuse and exploitation, the government has promulgated The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2016, National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act, 2017, and The ICT Child Protection Act, 2018. A Toll Free Helpline 1099 is also operating in the Ministry of Human Rights to provide fee legal advice to the victims of human/child rights violations.