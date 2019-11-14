UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness About Child Abuse Vital For Safety Of Children: Minister For Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:49 PM

Awareness about child abuse vital for safety of children: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari in an awareness creating campaign on child abuse visited the CDA Model School here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari in an awareness creating campaign on child abuse visited the CDA Model School here on Thursday.

During the school visit she had an interactive lecture with students, teacher and parents on the issue of child abuse.

She talked to the students directly about the importance of knowing good touches and bad touches, specially to prevent being subject to any kind of abuse.

Minister for Human Rights said that parents and teachers should play their role in asking children to speak out when they feel uncomfortable. She further said that parents are required to learn life skills for children to understand their (children's) feeling and emotions.

While addressing the parents, teachers and children, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan appreciated the endeavours of Ministry of Human Rights for awareness and sensitization on child abuse.

He further applauded the school for its support in organizing this event. He pointed out that child abuse was a universal phenomenon and most of the cases were remained unreported. He said that government was fully cognizant to the issue and making efforts to address the issue of child abuse through available possible means.

In order to protect children from abuse and exploitation, the government has promulgated The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2016, National Commission on the Rights of the Child Act, 2017, and The ICT Child Protection Act, 2018. A Toll Free Helpline 1099 is also operating in the Ministry of Human Rights to provide fee legal advice to the victims of human/child rights violations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Criminals 2017 2016 2018 Capital Development Authority Event From Government

Recent Stories

4790 kg hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

18 minutes ago

Toxic smog delays Asian Tour golf in New Delhi

18 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to establish anti-harassment cell ..

18 minutes ago

34 minutes ago

Accident claims two lives, injures 15 in Faisalaba ..

22 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Asif S ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.