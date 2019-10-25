- Home
Awareness About Climate Change: Less Than Half Of Pakistanis (46%) Claim To Know About Climate Change (a Great Deal/something)
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:14 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 46% claim to know a great deal or something about climate change and 48% claim to know nothing or have never heard of climate change.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How much do you know about climate change?” In response, 11% said they know a great deal about climate change, 35% said they know something about it, 22% said they didn’t know anything about it and 26% said they have never heard of climate change.
6% did not know or did not wish to respond.