Awareness About COVID-19 At Timergara Bazar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::In pursuance to the directions of provincial government and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, Administrator TMO Timergara Parvez Akhtar, deputed TMA Timergara staff displayed awareness banners at various places having preventive measures about coronavirus.

Moreover, announcement was also made about the closure of Barber Shops, Beauty Parlors and Hotels at Timergara baazar upto April 5, 2020. The shopkeepers and public are advised to comply the above instructions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

