Awareness about traffic rules need of hour: CTO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Awareness about traffic rules among common man is need of the hour and whole society should abide by the traffic rules for safe travelling and to control increasing road accidents.

Addressing a seminar at a research institute here Monday, Chief Traffic Officer Asif Zafar Cheema said that awareness about traffic rules directly linked with human life and its protection so all citizens should be aware of traffic rules.

The CTO said that education unit of traffic police is vigilant and striving hard for providing maximum awareness of traffic rules by holding traffic awareness seminars, workshops and other programmes at schools, colleges, universities, transport stands, government departments and private offices.

He said that over speeding, under age driving, one-wheeling, use of cell phones during driving, violation of lane, lack of awareness about use of indicators, violation of seat belt are among other major causes of road accidents.

He however said that traffic system could be streamlined only when citizen would follow traffic rules.