Awareness about traffic rules vital for interrupted traffic flow:CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) An awareness about traffic rules is the need of the hour to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on roads especially in peak hours.

In this regard, the education unit of the city traffic police was fully active in educational institutes, offices and other public places.

This was told by Chief Traffic Officer Ferhan Aslam while addressing a traffic seminar at a local school on Thursday.

He asked the citizens to play their role in establishing a civilized society by following traffic rules.

Incharge Education Unit Iram Naz, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.