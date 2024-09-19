Awareness About Traffic Rules Vital For Interrupted Traffic Flow:CTO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) An awareness about traffic rules is the need of the hour to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on roads especially in peak hours.
In this regard, the education unit of the city traffic police was fully active in educational institutes, offices and other public places.
This was told by Chief Traffic Officer Ferhan Aslam while addressing a traffic seminar at a local school on Thursday.
He asked the citizens to play their role in establishing a civilized society by following traffic rules.
Incharge Education Unit Iram Naz, teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's blue economy could generate over $100 billion in revenue: British Deputy High Commissione ..40 seconds ago
-
Departmental Promotion Committee approves promotions for clerical staff47 seconds ago
-
Five criminals arrested49 seconds ago
-
Allied departments rebuked for non-cooperation in anti-dengue activities52 seconds ago
-
DC Dera vows to provide prompt relief to citizens59 seconds ago
-
WASA to cover all open manholes in city11 minutes ago
-
PERRA employees face four-month salary delay amid financial hardships11 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosted international conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological, Civilisational Heritage11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects General Hospital:11 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against unfit PSVs; impound 63611 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot for welfare of policemen: RPO Dera21 minutes ago
-
Six booked on storing fireworks material31 minutes ago