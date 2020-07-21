UrduPoint.com
Awareness Activity Held To Educate People About Importance Of Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:23 PM

Awareness activity held to educate people about importance of cleanliness

An awareness activity was carried out at cattle market of Adyala Road with an aim to meet the sellers and buyers of sacrificial animal and sensitize them about the significance of cleanliness to develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :An awareness activity was carried out at cattle market of Adyala Road with an aim to meet the sellers and buyers of sacrificial animal and sensitize them about the significance of cleanliness to develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

The people were asked that do not throw offal outside their houses and in open plots rather put it in the waste bags provided by the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), throw it in the containers in their colony or give it to our sanitary workers or specified vehicle.

The communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness The team also briefed them about various cleanliness services that the company was providing on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha for the benefit of public.

They were asked to cooperate with RWMC & Albayrak to upgrade the cleanliness condition of the streets, markets and Mohallahs.

They were also informed that in case of any complaint regarding the waste they could inform the company on its helpline 1139.

