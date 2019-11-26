UrduPoint.com
Awareness Activity Held To Teach People About 'Clean, Green Punjab Campaign'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Awareness activity held to teach people about 'Clean, Green Punjab campaign'

In connection to Clean and Green Punjab campaign, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out an awareness activity in F-Block Satellite Town UC-14 to create aware among the masses about the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :In connection to Clean and Green Punjab campaign, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out an awareness activity in F-Block Satellite Town UC-14 to create aware among the masses about the importance of cleanliness.

A camp was installed in the vicinity to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

People belonging to different walks of life visited the camp where the communications teams briefed the general public about the disposal of waste management that waste must be disposed of in the waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs, as waste-chocked drains and nullahs are an ideal place for dengue larvae breeding, the teams said.

Members of Communications teams also moved into the streets to talk with the residents about the very sensitive matter of cleanliness and disease-free environment. Public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & RWMC as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of virus spread.

Teams of Communications also distributed awareness leaflets among the public as part of the campaign. The teams also informed the people about the helpline number 113 where they can register complaint regarding against cleanliness issues.

