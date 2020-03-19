UrduPoint.com
Awareness Against Coronavirus Need Of Hour: CM Balochsitan

Thu 19th March 2020

Awareness against coronavirus need of hour: CM Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday emphasized the need to take practical measures to raise awareness about precautionary steps against the coronavirus among public for ensuring implementation of them for controlling this pandemic in province.

He said that the virus is transmitted from mutual gathering of people and man to another person so therefore people should adopt government's precautionary measures in their areas.

Chief Minister expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony held at Chief Minister Secretariat regarding to provide awareness against the corona virus to employees of government departments.

Where World Health Organization (WHO)'s experts also provided information to employees regarding preventive steps. Provincial ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Mir Ziaullah Langove also attended the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said that precaution steps was very necessary to prevent the virus, we should pay careful attention on them instead of fear, people should be kept proper distance during the meeting up with each other in order to save them from the corona virus.

He said our religion also stressed upon to adopt preventive steps against the epidemic diseases and urged the employees that those who are not information about precautionary measures in preventing the virus for some reason, while they need to be made aware in this regard as remote areas and other places where the sources of communication are not available in order to save them from threat of virus.

The Chief Minister said that precaution measures including hand washing, mouth, wearing of face masks, avoiding hand shaking practicing and evading participants of gathering party are very important for defeating the virus.

He said that the role of prayer leaders is also important but they should play their vital role to educate people about preventive measures against the corona virus so that people could adopt them to quell spread of the virus.

He said we could be defeated the corona pandemic through collective efforts.

