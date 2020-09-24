UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Against Polio Stressed; Concerns Of Parents Removed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Awareness against polio stressed; concerns of parents removed

The District Administration Thursday directed anti-polio vaccination staff to keep close liaison with ulemas, elected representatives, media persons and social workers to continue creating awareness among masses against the crippling disease

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Administration Thursday directed anti-polio vaccination staff to keep close liaison with ulemas, elected representatives, media persons and social workers to continue creating awareness among masses against the crippling disease.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt. (Rtd.

) Abdur Rehman, the team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal visited Rural Health Center Togh Bala and met with around 20 parents by removing their concerns against the vaccine. Later he vaccinated the children.

Meanwhile, the AC conducted raid on an illegal slaughter house and arrested four persons for slaughtering under-aged calves. The accused were shifted to Cantt Police Station where case registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Station Kohat Abdur Rehman Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Maritime Day 2020

13 minutes ago

Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awa ..

18 minutes ago

Asif Afridi quarantined for breaching social dista ..

25 minutes ago

Lootah announces 100% completion of The Edge, its ..

27 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology reinf ..

34 minutes ago

Zobaida Jalal apprises Iraqi envoy for opportuniti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.