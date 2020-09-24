Awareness against polio stressed; concerns of parents removed

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Administration Thursday directed anti-polio vaccination staff to keep close liaison with ulemas, elected representatives, media persons and social workers to continue creating awareness among masses against the crippling disease.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt. (Rtd.

) Abdur Rehman, the team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal visited Rural Health Center Togh Bala and met with around 20 parents by removing their concerns against the vaccine. Later he vaccinated the children.

Meanwhile, the AC conducted raid on an illegal slaughter house and arrested four persons for slaughtering under-aged calves. The accused were shifted to Cantt Police Station where case registered against them.