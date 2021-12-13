UrduPoint.com

Awareness Among Masses Must To Make Country Polio Free: DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Awareness among masses must to make country polio free: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Monday stressed upon the need to create awareness among masses to eradicate polio disease from the country.

While chairing a meeting of anti-polio campaign here at District Headquarters Hospital, the DC said that all the departments concerned were utilizing all possible resources to get 100 percent results of the polio campaigns being launched in the country and it would help making the country polio free.

He said that it was responsibility of every citizen to play his/her role to make anti-polio campaign successful.

He said that polio teams should create awareness among masses to administer anti-polio drops to each kid of under five years of age.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Khanewal said that 1206 different teams have been formed for ongoing polio campaign to administer anti-polio drops to 552,000 kids of under five years of age in the district.

He said the teams would be deployed at bus stands, railway stations and public places to get 100 percent results.

All senior health officials were present there during meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Khanewal All From

Recent Stories

UAE a reliable partner for sustainable development ..

UAE a reliable partner for sustainable development, innovation, opportunity crea ..

46 seconds ago
 TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch ..

TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch the all-new Spark 8 Pro

11 minutes ago
 UN presents special award to UAE for its role in g ..

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in government modernisation

16 minutes ago
 UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

24 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

31 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.