Awareness among masses must to make country polio free: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi on Monday stressed upon the need to create awareness among masses to eradicate polio disease from the country.

While chairing a meeting of anti-polio campaign here at District Headquarters Hospital, the DC said that all the departments concerned were utilizing all possible resources to get 100 percent results of the polio campaigns being launched in the country and it would help making the country polio free.

He said that it was responsibility of every citizen to play his/her role to make anti-polio campaign successful.

He said that polio teams should create awareness among masses to administer anti-polio drops to each kid of under five years of age.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Khanewal said that 1206 different teams have been formed for ongoing polio campaign to administer anti-polio drops to 552,000 kids of under five years of age in the district.

He said the teams would be deployed at bus stands, railway stations and public places to get 100 percent results.

All senior health officials were present there during meeting.