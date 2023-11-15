Open Menu

Awareness Among The Parents May Help To Resolve Refusal: Expert

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A health expert on Wednesday called upon people from different walks of life to hold more awareness drives that can overcome the challenges of 'refusal of parents' during polio drives to make the country free of the polio virus.

Dr Iqbal Memon talking to a private news channel said that the polio virus has been eradicated from different countries but unfortunately, Pakistan was still fighting against it due to the refusal of guardians.

He said although there has been significant progress towards the eradication of the disease, there is a need for collaborative efforts to get rid of polio.

“Parents in Karachi and other far-flung areas of the country must understand the huge risk polio poses to their children’s well-being and ensure that they receive multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and are up to date on their routine immunizations,” he added.

Ulema should play a pivotal role in polio eradication, while a focus on removing misconceptions against the vaccine was needed, he mentioned.

He also lauded the efforts of the government and appreciated the decrease in number of polio cases.

He suggested that educational institutes should be involved in arranging awareness campaigns and polio eradication policies while adding that conferences on the issue would be helpful.

Replying to a question, he said that the management of polio survivors is not only a medical and rehabilitation problem involving accessibility, and accommodations, but also a public health issue, and most importantly, an ethical concern.

While referring to the role of youth on social platforms, he pointed out that their voice was very significant not only in creating awareness about polio eradication but in each and every walk of life and emphasized extending their support in removing the misconceptions about polio vaccines and countering negative propaganda in this regard.

He also lauded the services of frontline polio workers that we as a nation should acknowledge their untiring efforts, selfless services, and sacrifices for the national cause of polio eradication and securing the future of our children.

