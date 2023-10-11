Awareness among youth is essential to eradicate violent extremism: Dr. Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Chief Coordination Officer Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECVE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Ayaz Khan has said that an integrated strategy for the promotion of peace, tolerance and solidarity among the youth, especially students, had been formed to eradicate violent extremism.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, he expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).

Dean of the University Dr. Muhammad Naseer ud Din, Director CECVE Waqar Khan, faculty members, administration officials, and other participants were also among the participants.

Dr. Ayaz Khan shed light in detail on the problem of violent extremism in the society, the contributing factors and the resulting threats to peace, security and stability. He informed about the efforts and plans of the Centre of Excellence in eradicating violent extremism.

He said that due to the development of communication, distances had shrunk in today's world and the situation and conditions of one region had their impacts worldwide, which was why because the threat of violent extremism was a challenge for nations and societies at the global level.

"There is an urgent need for understanding and mutual respect between different religious and cultural communities, as well as close cooperation and collaboration between governmental, academic, religious institutions and non-governmental organizations to create a more secure society".

Dr. Ayaz Khan said that the high tech companies had to come forward to stop the spread of extremist content through the internet and social media so that the spread of extremist content could be stopped and this effective means of fast communication had been brought to work for the promotion of positive and constructive attitudes. can go.

The Chief Coordination Officer emphasized that knowledge and awareness are very effective tools to prevent and eradicate violent extremism. The cooperation between them is a very encouraging step that will have positive and far-reaching results, he expressed.

He discussed various opportunities and possibilities for cooperation with the University's authorities to work .

Earlier, Dean of KUST Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin, thanked Dr. Ayaz Khan for visiting the University and assured of all possible cooperation and support in the national cause of eradicating violent extremism from society.