Awareness Begins Against Pink Bollworm Attack On Cotton Crops

Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::The agriculture department has started creating awareness among the farmers about Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) attack on cotton crops.

According to a spokesman of agriculture department, pink bollworm goes in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon advices of agriculture experts and avoid from cultivating cotton crops before 1st April to save it from attack of pink bollworm.

He further said the agriculture department started awareness campaign and the field staff was regularly providing guidance to cotton growers and the process would continue up to March 31.

