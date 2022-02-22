UrduPoint.com

Awareness Camp About Perinatal, Postnatal Care Held

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 08:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Population Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PWDKP) here Tuesday held a free medical camp for deserving patients of Muslimabad at Bakhshu Pull.

The paramedic staff examined hundreds of women and children and provided free medicines to them.

The medical teams also briefed the women about mother and child healthcare and stressed for deciding balanced diet for both of them after calculation of body weight and measurements of newborn.

During the camp, the field staff of PWDKP led by In-charge Laila Naeem also give orientation to women about neonatal care.

The area women lauded the efforts of PWDKP and suggested holding of such camps in other parts of the district to orient women about precautionary measures during pregnancy and postnatal care of woman after childbirth.

