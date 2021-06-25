UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Camp About Road Safety Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Awareness camp about road safety held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police arranged an awareness camp about road safety at Roshanwali Jhal here Friday.

SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the camp while DSP Malik Muhammad Amin and others were also present.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal apprised the participants about safety measures on roads and said awareness about traffic laws was the need of the hour.

He said that patrolling police were holding awareness sessions at educational institutes, bus stands, and other public places with an aim to sensitize the common man about traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Traffic Man

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

12 minutes ago

Khamenei receives all-Iranian Covid jab

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

7 minutes ago

Modi's claim to restore J&K statehood 'vague, agai ..

7 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash congratulates newly elected represe ..

7 minutes ago

Intercropping technology of IUB, Sichuan Uni inclu ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.