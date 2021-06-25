Awareness camp about road safety held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police arranged an awareness camp about road safety at Roshanwali Jhal here Friday.

SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the camp while DSP Malik Muhammad Amin and others were also present.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal apprised the participants about safety measures on roads and said awareness about traffic laws was the need of the hour.

He said that patrolling police were holding awareness sessions at educational institutes, bus stands, and other public places with an aim to sensitize the common man about traffic rules.