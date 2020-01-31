Awareness camp for prevention from hepatitis held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

UrduPoint.com
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur arranged awareness camp on "Prevention and Management of Hepatitis" for students here on Friday

PFA Director General Irfan Memon and Vice-Chancellor of IUB Engr Prof Dr Ather Mahboob inaugurated the camp and visited the different sections of the camp. They also participated along with faculty members, PFA officials and a large number of students in the awareness walk which held inside the campus.

On that occasion, a 30-member team of PFA nutrition experts provided free consultancy to visitors about the role of nutrition about the prevention and management of hepatitis.

Meanwhile, diet charts, booklets, pamphlets and directive sheets were distributed.

Dr Arsalan Jameel Raja gave a briefing on the role of diet in the prevention of hepatitis.

He said that a healthy diet was more effective and keep safe people from several diseases including hepatitis.

Addressing participants of the camp, VC Prof Dr Ather Mahboob lauded efforts of the Punjab Food Authority for struggling day and night to raise awareness about the use of a healthy diet to keep the safe nation. He appreciated the authority for taking measures to stop adulteration and the safety of people through ensuring the provision of healthy and safe food. He said that timely information regarding the prevention of any disease has more effect than medicine.

Speaking on that occasion, DG Irfan Memon said that the increasing numbers of diseases can only be controlled by the awareness and the selection of healthy and safe food.

