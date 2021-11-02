UrduPoint.com

Awareness Camp Held For Disabled Children

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:16 PM

Awareness camp held for disabled children

A two-day awareness camp for disabled children was organised at Govt Special Education Centre here on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A two-day awareness camp for disabled children was organised at Govt Special Education Centre here on Tuesday.

Special District Education Officer Lahore Tahir Hussain Ghazi, Headmistress school Madam Noreen Ghafoor, parents of children and others participated in the camp.

Special district education officer Tahir Hussain Ghazi said that education and training for disabled children was very important, for which the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources.

He said the department for special education was making all possible efforts to bring the disabled children to schools and make them educated.

Tahir said that superlative facilities were being provided to disabled children to make their educational process more efficient and successful, adding that free education, free admission, free books, free uniform, free pick and drop services and other facilities were provided to them.

