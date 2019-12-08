UrduPoint.com
Awareness Camp Held For Registration Of Home Servants

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab Labour Department here on Sunday organized an awareness camp for the registration of domestic servants.

The number of gardener, watchmen, drivers, security guards and other home servants were registered in the camp.

Director Labour Munawar Awan while providing awareness about registration of servants, said the Punjab government had taken this steps to ensure protection of rights of home servants. He said that after registration, steps would be taken forissuance of social security cards to them.

