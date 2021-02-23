Awareness camp organised to sensitize people about preventive measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :An awareness camp was organised besides Allama Iqbal park to sensitize masses about environmental requisites and precautionary measures in order to develop a sustainable, healthier society and contain the viral diseases.

Following the SOP's regarding COVID-19, the social distance was maintained between the visitors of camp, the communications teams of RWMC & Albayrak marked the circles outside the camp for it.

The visitors of camp were ensured to follow the SOP's which are: to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

The teams also conducted waste picking activity and dumped it in to the wheelie bin.

This activity was done to encourage and urge the general public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, spokesman said.

The help line number 1139 was also highlighted so that, if people are having any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they can register complaints on it or give their suggestions.