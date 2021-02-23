UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Camp Organised To Sensitize People About Preventive Measures

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Awareness camp organised to sensitize people about preventive measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :An awareness camp was organised besides Allama Iqbal park to sensitize masses about environmental requisites and precautionary measures in order to develop a sustainable, healthier society and contain the viral diseases.

Following the SOP's regarding COVID-19, the social distance was maintained between the visitors of camp, the communications teams of RWMC & Albayrak marked the circles outside the camp for it.

The visitors of camp were ensured to follow the SOP's which are: to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

The teams also conducted waste picking activity and dumped it in to the wheelie bin.

This activity was done to encourage and urge the general public to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, spokesman said.

The help line number 1139 was also highlighted so that, if people are having any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they can register complaints on it or give their suggestions.

Recent Stories

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

12 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

26 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

41 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

45 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

46 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.